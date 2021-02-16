OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro are reportedly headed for T-Mobile

Back in 2018, T-Mobile forged a distribution agreement with OnePlus. Ever since then, they have been offering OnePlus devices through their stores and website. And now, it looks like the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are the two latest devices to be offered by T-Mobile.

This was recently revealed through a tweet by a credible tipster. The tweet shared that both devices will be available upon launch in the country.

Specs-wise, the OnePlus 9 has a Fluid AMOLED display while the OnePlus 9 Pro has a curved-edge display. Both devices will run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and will have 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and 45W wireless charging support. The OnePlus 9 will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage while the OnePlus 9 Pro will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

As for its cameras, this hasn’t yet been revealed by OnePlus. But the leaked images reveal that these two models will carry Hasselblad next-gen cameras.

The two devices are set to be announced at an event in March. A third model, the OnePlus 9E, will also be unveiled at the event as a more affordable option with Snapdragon 870 processor. However, it’s possible that this model will not be sold in the US.

