You can get the LG Stylo 6 at T-Mobile for free
T-Mobile is currently running an offer on the LG Stylo 6.
If you have been keeping an eye out on some of T-Mobile’s latest deals, the LG Stylo 6 is one you should consider. You can get the device on a monthly installment plan and you can get the device for free. You do need to pay $252 to purchase the phone and it will be refunded to you via monthly credit for a period of 24 months.
To get the device for free, you will need to activate service under an eligible plan. This will give you the device which comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 3GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a microSD card for expandable storage.
The device has three cameras on the back with a 13-megapixel main sensor and two 5-megapixel cameras. In front, there is another 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device also comes with a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 10 OS upon release.
