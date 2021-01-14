T-Mobile unveils Samsung Galaxy S21 series offers

Today, Samsung officially unveiled its newest series, the Galaxy S21. Shortly after the reveal, T-Mobile revealed different promotions for the devices under this lineup.

The three devices that were released by Samsung include the Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These phones include the following specs:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

The flagship model is equipped with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display. From within, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB of RAM and a choice between 128GB and 256GB in memory.

There are three cameras on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel main sensor, two 12-megapixel cameras, and 8K video recording. In front, there is a 10-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The device comes with a 4,000mAh battery. Color options include Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink, and Phantom White.

This device is priced at $33.34/month or $799.99 full retail for the 128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Another device included in this lineup is the Galaxy S21+ 5G, which comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display. It runs on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB of RAM and memory storage option of 128GB or 256GB variant.

Cameras include a 64-megapixel main sensor and two 12-megapixel cameras. In front, another 10-megapixel camera is available. It also brings a 4,800mAh battery and is sold in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet color options.

It is priced at $41.67/month or $999.99 full retail for the 128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Finally, there’s the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which includes a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and runs on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 12GB of RAM. Memory options include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The main difference between this model and the other variants is that this comes with four rear-facing cameras. You’ll find a 108-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel camera, and two 10-megapixel sensors. In front, there is a 40-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Other features include a 5,000mAh battery and an S Pen. It is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver color options.

This device is priced at $50/month and $1,199.99 full retail for the 128GB variant.

T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Deals

T-Mobile has revealed that it will be running a few deals for the Galaxy S21 series. Here are your available options:

Free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (or up to $800 off any other) with 24 monthly bill credits with eligible device trade in. No need to add a line or port-in.

Buy any Samsung Galaxy S21 5G device, get a second one for free (or up to $800 off any other eligible device) with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line. No phone trade-in required.

T-Mobile for Business customers can also get a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when they add a line on a Magenta Business Plus account. Every line that gets activated will also receive $100. More details on this offer here.

Right now, T-Mobile is accepting pre-orders for any of these devices. They will go on sale in T-Mobile stores by January 29th.

Source: T-Mobile