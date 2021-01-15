T-Mobile brings NBA TV to TVision LIVE TV+

Earlier today, T-Mobile revealed that it has formed a partnership to bring NBA TV available on TVision LIVE’s TV+ package. According to the release, the feature will be available at no additional charge.

T-Mo signed a collaboration agreement with NBA and Turner Sports, both of which manage NBA TV. Through this partnership, basketball fans can enjoy exclusive access to live NBA events, press conferences, highlights, out-of-market games, fantasy insight, and original programming.

T-Mobile offers this content with Live TV+, which costs $50 per month plus tax. This streaming subscription is more affordable than the average cable bill and delivers the most number of valuable content. The subscription includes usage for up to three simultaneous streams, access to more than 10,000 programs on-demand, and 100 hours of cloud DVR.

NBA TV is also included in TVision LIVE’s Zone package.

Through this partnership, LIVE TV+ is able to adhere to its promise of carrying live sports under the best regional, local, and national sports networks to T-Mobile customers. Apart from the NBA, users have access to professional football, golf, baseball, and many other content from these channels.

You can start streaming NBA TV’s this weekend. For a full rundown of the games for this season, you can visit NBA.com/schedule.

Source: T-Mobile