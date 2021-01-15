T-Mobile brings down price of LG Wing 5G to $700

LG has been struggling to stay competitive in the mobile industry for the past few years. Even though they released the quirky LG Wing 5G last year, it was not as marketable as they expected. This could probably be because of its expensive price tag, which is why T-Mobile has discounted the phone.

Upon its release last year, the LG Wing 5G cost $999. Despite having a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, LG gave this device a flagship price.

The good news is that T-Mobile has permanently discounted the price of the LG Wing 5G to $696. You can even choose from the Illusion Sky or Aurora Gray color option.

At that price, you are getting a device with a rotating screen. There is a 6.8-inch P-OLED display on top and a 3.9-inch G-OLED screen when you swivel the first display up. From within, the device runs on a 2.4GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB of RAM, 256GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot of up to 2000GB memory expansion.

There are three cameras on the back with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. In front, there is a motorized 32-megapixel camera that pop-ups up when activated. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery, NFC, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, splash and dust resistance, and 5G connectivity. It runs Android 10 OS upon release.

There’s no strings involved in this deal. It’s possible that this price reduction is a permanent one, since it isn’t technically being offered as a deal.

Will you be buying the LG Wing 5G now that it has a $303 discount?

