T-Mobile ships out Samsung Galaxy S21 earlier than planned

Good news to all who ordered a Samsung Galaxy S21 from T-Mobile. Your units will be arriving earlier than scheduled. 

One of our readers sent us a screenshot of his tracking details of his purchase. And sure enough, the unit arrived on his doorstep a few hours after. 

Originally, the units were said to start shipping on January 30th. But as witnessed by our reader, his new device arrived a couple of days early. 

If you pre-ordered one of these devices, did you receive a notification that your unit will be shipped early too? 

 

Thanks, Jesse!

