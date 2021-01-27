T-Mobile ships out Samsung Galaxy S21 earlier than planned
Good news to all who ordered a Samsung Galaxy S21 from T-Mobile. Your units will be arriving earlier than scheduled.
One of our readers sent us a screenshot of his tracking details of his purchase. And sure enough, the unit arrived on his doorstep a few hours after.
Originally, the units were said to start shipping on January 30th. But as witnessed by our reader, his new device arrived a couple of days early.
If you pre-ordered one of these devices, did you receive a notification that your unit will be shipped early too?
Thanks, Jesse!