Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Note 20 Ultra getting Android 11 update
T-Mobile continues to update select devices with the latest Android 11 update.
Just recently, we learned that the devices that are getting an update include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
These two devices have started to receive the update for Android 11 with One UI 3. T-Mobile has not yet updated its website to reflect the changes being made today.
If you are using either device, have you received the update already?
Thanks, Carlos and Robert!