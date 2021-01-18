Samsung rolls out One UI 3.0 for T-Mobile Galaxy S20 FE users

T-Mobile customers with a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE have a reason to celebrate today. One UI 3.0 is now downloading on these devices.

According to our sources, the new software update has started to roll out with Android 11 with 2257.07MB size and security patch level December 1, 2020. The update version is G781USQU1CTLC/ G781UOYN1CTLC/ G781USQU1CTLC. The screenshot of the Software Update details show that Samsung has designed One UI 3 to help users focus on what matters.

The update comes with an improved visual redesign to make it easier to access places you visit the most, such as the Home screen and quick panel. This way, your experience can be more consistent and important information can be highlighted.

The update also brings improvements to performance so that apps can run quicker without using too much battery power. There is also an improved privacy controls, enhanced Digital Wellbeing, and one-time permissions so you can be more in control of your device.

When sending files to other devices, you no longer need to use Wi-Fi Direct. And when you connect to Chromecast, you will need to use Google Home instead of Smart View.

Samsung says that some apps might need to be updated separately after update. You can read more about the changes brought about by the software update here.

Have you received the update?

Thanks, Michael & Chris!