Samsung Galaxy S21 shown off in official press render leak

The Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks continue today ahead of the phone’s expected announcement next month. Today we’re getting a good look at the front of Samsung’s next flagship thanks to a leaked image from Evan Blass.

Unlike those renders that surfaced a couple of months ago, this appears to be an official press image made by Samsung. We get to see the front of the Galaxy S21, which looks pretty similar to the Galaxy S20. There are slim bezels all around the display, a hole-punch selfie camera centered at the top of the screen, and volume and power buttons on the right side of the device.

Today’s leak does not show off the back of the Galaxy S21, which is expected to look a bit different than the Galaxy S20. Previous leaks have suggested that Samsung is updating the design of the camera bump on the Galaxy S21, giving it a design that sits in the corner of the phone’s backside and wraps around to the sides.

It’s rumored that the display on the Galaxy S21 will be a 6.2-inch FHD+ panel that will support a 120Hz refresh rate. We’ve also heard that Samsung is improving the in-display fingerprint reader on the Galaxy S21, making the area where you can place your finger larger and also unlock faster.

Samsung has teased that it’s making an announcement in January. That’ll likely be the Galaxy S21 series, with rumors suggesting that an official reveal will happen on January 14 and that the phones will launch on January 29.

