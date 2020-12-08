Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra teaser videos leak with a focus on cameras

New videos have leaked that confirm multiple details of the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra ahead of Samsung’s official unveiling. The videos look like official teaser clips made by Samsung.

In the videos from Max Weinbach and Android Police, we can see the camera bumps of all three Galaxy S21 series phones. The design of these camera bumps appear to be the biggest design change that Samsung has made, ditching the standalone rectangles found on the Galaxy S20 phones for a new wraparound design on the S21 models.

The clips show that the Galaxy S21 and S21+ will both have three rear cameras while the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have four. The S21 and S21+ are expected to get 12MP main and 12MP ultra wide cams plus a 64MP telephoto sensor, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra will get a 108MP main cam, 12MP ultra wide, a 10MP 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP 10x optical zoom camera.

Another aspect of the S21 Ultra that’ll be different is the screen. While the Galaxy S21 and S21+ will have flat displays, the S21 Ultra is expected to get a curved edge screen. All three models will have a hole-punch selfie camera centered at the top of their display, just like the Galaxy S20 series.

Finally, these videos confirm the names that Samsung will use for its next Galaxy S flagships, which are Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

It’s expected that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S21 phones on January 14 with availability to follow on January 29, which is a month or so earlier than Samsung has launched its Galaxy S flagships in recent years. It’s also said that the Galaxy S21 phones will be cheaper. For reference, the S20 launched at $999.99, the S21+ at $1,199.99, and the S21 Ultra at $1,399.99.

Based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, are you interested in the Galaxy S21 series? If so, which model do you think looks best?

Sources: Max Weinbach, Android Police