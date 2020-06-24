T-Mobile Tuesdays will include free Whopper, $100,000 in cash prizes next week

T-Mo promised last week that we’d see food deals in T-Mobile Tuesdays every week this summer, and next week’s offers keep up with that commitment.

On Tuesday, June 30, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a free Whopper plus a small order of french fries from Burger King. As we saw a couple of weeks ago, this deal does require you to spend at least $1 to get your free burger and fries.

Next week’s deals include a free 1-night disc rental from Redbox and a 40% discount to Puma.com, too. Customers also can grab a free 1-month subscription to Pantaya, a streaming service that offers Spanish-language movies, and a Shell gas discount of $0.25 per gallon.

If you haven’t claimed your free 3 months of unlimited Postmates deliveries and free 6-month telemedicine membership yet, you can still get those, too.

Next week’s prizes will all be cash. Twenty grand prize winners will each get $2,000 plus another $857 to cover taxes or other expenses. There will be 140 first prize winners who each get $250, and 250 second prize winners will each receive $100 cash prizes.

As a reminder, Sprint customers are now able to participate in T-Mobile Tuesdays along with T-Mo subscribers. You can get the T-Mobile Tuesday app on Android and iOS.