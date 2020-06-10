T-Mobile customers can get a free Whopper and order of french fries next Tuesday
The Whopper is making a return to T-Mobile Tuesdays next week and it’s bringing a side with it.
Next Tuesday, June 16, T-Mobile customers can get a free Whopper and small order of french fries from Burger King. Like some other recent free food offers we’ve seen in T-Mobile Tuesdays, this one includes a minimum purchase, but for this deal you’ll just have to spend $1 or more to get your free Whopper and fries.
Also coming next Tuesday is a deal from Walgreens that’ll get you 10 free 4×6 photo prints. There will be a couple deals for folks planning a vacation, too: Up to 40% off hotels from Booking.com and up to 40% off prepaid rental cars from Rentalcars.com.
Rounding out next week’s batch of deals is a Shell offer that’ll get you a discount of $0.10 per gallon of gas.
If you don’t have T-Mobile Tuesdays installed on your device, you can grab the Android app here and you can find the iOS app here.