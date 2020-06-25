T-Mobile OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren getting a new update
OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren owners, there’s a new update coming your way.
T-Mobile is now pushing a OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren update that bumps the phone to version 10.0.36.HD61CB. The changelog for the update is short, mentioning only the June 2020 Android security patches.
Even though this is a fairly small update, it’s good to have the latest security patches that are available to you. So if you’ve got a OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, you can check for this update by jumping into your Settings app and selecting System > System update > Check for update.
UPDATE: It looks like the OnePlus 7T is getting an update, too. Twitter user What people call me reports that the OP7T is being updated to version 10.0.9.HD63CB, which includes the May 2020 security patches and “general improvement and fixes”.
Thanks Francisco and What people call me!