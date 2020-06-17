T-Mobile CFO Braxton Carter will retire July 1, Peter Osvaldik named as successor

Another T-Mobile executive will soon exit the company.

T-Mobile confirmed today that CFO Braxton Carter will retire on July 1, 2020. He won’t be completely done with T-Mo after that date, though, because he’ll be sticking with T-Mobile in a strategic advisory role for 3 months to ensure the transition to his successor goes smoothly. T-Mo then has the option to keep him as an advisor for another 3 months through December 31, 2020.

We learned last year that Carter would be retiring from T-Mobile with his last date being either December 31, 2019, 20 days after the combined T-Mobile-Sprint’s first quarterly filing, or 20 days after the merger was called off. Then earlier this year, it was announced that his contract had been extended through July 1, 2020 to help the transition to new CEO Mike Sievert.

Now it looks like Carter will be retiring from his position in 2 weeks. He’s been with MetroPCS and T-Mobile for more than 19 years, starting his career at Metro and then playing a role in the merger of T-Mobile and MetroPCS in 2013. He was named as an executive vice president and CFO for T-Mobile in May 2013.

Following Carter as T-Mobile’s new CFO will be Peter Osvaldik. He’s been working at T-Mobile since 2016, starting out as vice president of External Reporting and Technical Accounting. Osvaldik is currently a senior vice president as well as Finance and Chief Accounting Officer for T-Mobile.

Source: T-Mobile