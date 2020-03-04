T-Mobile gives network update following Tennessee tornado, offering water and charging equipment

A tornado hit Tennessee this week, killing more than 20 people and injuring even more. During emergencies like these, lots of folks rely on their cellphones to stay in contact with loved ones, and so today T-Mobile gave an update on its network in Tennessee.

T-Mo says that its network has held up well but that some customers in the Hermitage and Mt. Juliet areas might encounter “spotty coverage in limited locations.” This is due to a loss of power and transport in some cases.

T-Mobile is working to restore services to these areas when it’s safe to do so.

Additionally, T-Mobile has reiterated that subscribers on Magenta, T-Mobile One, and Simple Choice plans have unlimited talk, text, and data. Metro by T-Mobile customers also have unlimited talk and text. Anyone who has questions or needs help with their service can dial 611 from their T-Mo or Metro phone.

To help with relief, T-Mobile will have teams at two local stores to provide supplies like water and other essentials, charging equipment, and Wi-Fi. The relief teams can be found at the following T-Mobile stores:

4015 Lebanon Pike Ste E, Hermitage, TN 37076

650 S Jefferson Ave Ste 106, Cookeville, TN 38501

Source: T-Mobile