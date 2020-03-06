T-Mobile OnePlus 7T security update rolling out
A new OnePlus 7T update is now rolling out.
T-Mobile has released a OnePlus 7T update to version 10.0.7.HD63CB. Included are the February 2020 Android security patches, up from the December 2019 security patches that the OP7T got one month ago.
T-Mo says that this update began rolling out on March 4th, so if you’ve got a OnePlus 7T from T-Mobile, you should see this update in the coming days. If you don’t feel like waiting around, you can always check for the update yourself by jumping into Settings > System update > Check for update.
Thanks Travolta24KC!