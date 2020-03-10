T-Mobile 5G goes live in Twin Falls, Corvallis, and other markets
T-Mobile says that its 5G network is now available in more places.
T-Mo has flipped the switch on its 5G coverage in Twin Falls, ID; Corvallis, OR; Jackson, TN; and Bozeman, MT. Here’s more information on where you’ll be able to find T-Mobile’s 5G in these cities:
- Twin Falls and the surrounding area, including Buhl, Wendell, Jerome, and Milner
- Corvallis, including the campus of Oregon State University, Lewisburg, Dry Creek, Philomath, and Albany
- Jackson and the surrounding area, including Oakfield, Huntersville, and Pinson
- The greater Bozeman area, including Montana State University, Springhill Park, Chestnut, Gallatin Gateway, and Manhattan
For more info on exactly where T-Mobile’s 5G is available, you can view the coverage map here.
These network expansions use T-Mobile’s low-band 5G that uses 600MHz spectrum. T-Mobile currently sells five phones that can access this 5G coverage: the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, the Galaxy S20 5G, the Galaxy S20+ 5G,a nd the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is coming to T-Mobile and will support 5G as well, but T-Mo hasn’t said exactly when the V60 will launch or how much it’ll cost.
Sources: T-Mobile (1), (2), (3), (4)