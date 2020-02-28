T-Mobile OnePlus 6T update brings February 2020 security patches
A couple of weeks ago, T-Mobile OnePlus 6T owners were thrilled to get their Android 10 update, but the excitement was dampened a bit by the fact that it included older security patches from December 2019.
T-Mobile is now updating its OnePlus 6T to version A6013_34_200207. The update weighs in at 167.1MB and includes the February 2020 Android security patches.
The update is rolling out over the air, so you should see it on your T-Mobile OnePlus 6T in the coming days. Let us know when it arrives!
Thanks Marty!