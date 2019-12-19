T-Mobile Pixel 4 gains eSIM support with new update

T-Mobile’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have started receiving the December 2019 security update this week, and in addition to the security patches, it includes a notable new feature for T-Mo customers.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are getting T-Mobile eSIM support with the new December update. This update bumps both phones up to build QQ1B.191205.011 and should be rolling out over the air now. If you’ve got a Pixel 4 or 4 XL, you can check for your update by going into Settings > System> Advanced > System update > Check for update.

This news is notable for a couple reasons. Not only does it mean that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are getting a big new feature on T-Mobile, but it also marks the first time that T-Mo’s eSIM capabilities are officially available on an Android phone. Previously, eSIM was only officially supported on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

There doesn’t appear to be an official prepaid eSIM app for Android on the Play Store yet like there is for iOS, but that could change soon now that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are eSIM-enabled. I’ve contacted T-Mobile for more info on the matter. In the mean time, you can visit a T-Mobile store or contact T-Mo customer support to get the postpaid eSIM process going. Here are T-Mobile’s steps for setting up eSIM:

Download your eSIM settings

1. Activate your eSIM at a T-Mobile store or have one of our Experts swap your physical SIM for an eSIM.

If you skip this step, your eSIM won’t work.

Stop by a T-Mobile Store or contact our Customer Care Experts to get started.

2. Make sure you have access to the internet on your device, we recommend Wi-Fi.

3. If you’re changing from a physical SIM to an eSIM, remove the physical SIM from your device.

4. After that, download the eSIM settings using the QR code or SM-DP+ Address below.

Find steps by choosing your Device and selecting eSIM settings in the Connection & Network drawer.

For iPhones with eSIM, go to Settings > Cellular > Add Cellular Plan.

For Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL, go to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network.

SM-DP+ Address: T-MOBILE.GDSB.NET

Activation code: [Blank]

Confirmation code: [Blank]

An eSIM can let you ditch your physical SIM card and also lets you activate another network on your phone. That can come in handy in a few different situations, like if you want to test out a new network while still using your current network or if you have separate personal and work phone numbers and want to use them both on one device.

Have you tried eSIM? If you’ve got a Pixel 4, are you going to give it a shot now that eSIM works on your phone?

Via: Android Police

Sources: T-Mobile Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL