iPhone Duo on T-Mobile: $200 Less Credit Than the 18 Pro, and Twice the Price
Magenta faithful who rode the iPhone 18 Pro “On Us” wave might want to temper their expectations for the iPhone Duo. Early deal details for Apple’s first foldable on T-Mobile are out, and they’re not quite as generous.
As spotted by PhoneArena on Apple’s store, the T-Mobile version of the iPhone Duo, lists up to $1,000 in trade-in credit for an eligible phone in any condition. To get the full $1,000 you’ll need to be on Experience Beyond 2.0, Experience Beyond, or Go5G Next, and depending on what you trade, that could also land at $700 or $500. Experience More 2.0, Experience More, and Go5G Plus folks top out at $800, while the older plans like Essentials, Magenta, and Go5G get much smaller credits. New customers on Essentials 2.0 can get up to $700.
Here’s where it stings. The iPhone 18 Pro got up to $1,200 off, which made it free at $1,199. The Duo starts at $1,999 and climbs all the way to $3,199 depending on storage, so even the max $1,000 credit only knocks off about half of the base model. Do the math on the 36-month plan and you’re still looking at roughly $27.75 a month for the cheapest Duo. Not terrible for a foldable, but it’s definitely not “On Us.”
The good news is T-Mobile hasn’t officially announced its Duo deals yet, so there’s still a chance things get sweeter before pre-orders open on October 16, with the phone landing October 23. If you’re on a Beyond plan and already itching for a foldable iPhone, you’re in the best spot. Everyone else might want to sit tight and see whether T-Mobile has a bigger launch-day surprise up its sleeve.
Source: PhoneArena