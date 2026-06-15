“Magenta Nights” Surfaces on T-Mobile Site With Up to $1,000 Back
T-Mobile has started surfacing a “Magenta Nights” promotion that points to a switcher rebate worth up to $1,000. The wording that is publicly visible on T-Mobile’s own pages says customers can get “up to $1000 back via virtual prepaid Mastercard®” when they switch.
As reported by The Mobile Report, the promo is tied to switching service, while a T-Mobile store page says the customer must activate a new account with at least one voice line during the offer period and port in a number.
What stands out is that T-Mobile is putting the focus on port-ins rather than on a specific phone model. That makes this more about winning over switchers than pushing one particular device.
Source: The Mobile Report