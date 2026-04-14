T-Mobile’s Latest Plan Moves Could Hit Some Longtime Customers Hard

Some T-Mobile customers with very old plans may be seeing another reason to worry about their monthly bill. Reports suggest the carrier is once again making changes that affect a small group of legacy accounts, and for some families, the difference could be significant.

According to Android Authority, a verified T-Mobile employee and brand expert on Reddit said some customers on very old plans are being automatically moved to different legacy rate plans, with reported increases ranging from around $15 to $100 or more depending on the account.

The report also said some users are seeing older discounts disappear. At the same time, PhoneArena reported that T-Mobile has revised its promo rules so free lines will no longer qualify for future device financing, while the number of lines on a family account that can use the same device promotion has been cut from four to two.

These latest changes appear to be aimed at plans that go back to well before Price Lock, including some older Simple Choice-era options. The report also noted that customers whose legacy plans already saw increases last year are probably safe this time, and newer legacy plans with price guarantees are unlikely to be part of this round.

What makes this more important is the timing. The report shares that reader reaction to T-Mobile’s promo revisions has been sharply negative, with 453 out of 688 poll respondents saying they would leave the carrier once the policy is implemented. Another 113 said they would drop plans to switch, while 122 said they would stay. That poll is not a full snapshot of T-Mobile’s customer base, but it does show that frustration around plan value and upgrade perks is building.

For T-Mobile, these may look like targeted changes to old plans and costly promos. For customers, though, it can feel like the value of staying put is getting weaker. If you have several lines, longtime discounts, or free-line perks tied to your account, even a limited policy change can land like a real price hike.

Source: Android Authority, PhoneArena