T-Mobile Says Its Network Can Make iPhones Up to 50% Faster

T-Mobile says there is a simple reason some iPhone users may see faster performance on its network: it has built out features on its standalone 5G network that let phones tap into more wireless capacity at once. In practical terms, that can mean smoother video calls, less lag during gaming, and faster overall data performance, with T-Mobile saying iPhones can run about 48% to 50% faster on its network.

According to Fierce Wireless, T-Mobile chief network officer Ankur Kapoor said those upgrades are already available to customers and do not cost extra. He pointed to 5G Advanced improvements that are designed to make connections feel more consistent, especially when the network is busy, so customers notice fewer slowdowns and less stutter during things like video chats and mobile gaming.

A big part of that advantage comes from T-Mobile’s standalone 5G network, which the carrier launched nationwide in 2020. That setup allows T-Mobile to combine up to six different channels of wireless spectrum at the same time, which is a lot like opening more lanes on a crowded highway so traffic can keep moving. That extra capacity is what T-Mobile says helps iPhones pull ahead on speed.

The company also says its newer network tools can do more than boost phone speeds. T-Mobile highlighted features that can give first responders priority during emergencies and make it easier to build cheaper, lower-power connections for devices like smartwatches and AR headsets. With AT&T and Verizon only recently rolling out nationwide standalone 5G, T-Mobile says its earlier start has given it a meaningful lead.

Source: Fierce Wireless