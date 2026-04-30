T-Mobile Revises T-Fiber Plans Ahead of April 30 Launch

T-Mobile is making early changes to its T-Fiber service, and the update brings a mix of better pricing and fewer perks. For new customers starting April 30, the company is expected to replace its current lineup with three new options: 300Mbps for $45 per month, 1Gbps for $60 per month, and 2Gbps for $70 per month, all with AutoPay.

As reported by The Mobile Report, the biggest visible change is the end of the 500Mbps plan. In its place, T-Mobile is introducing a lower-cost 300Mbps option, while the 1Gbps tier is getting a small price drop and the 2Gbps tier stays at $70 per month.

Another notable shift is that T-Mobile is reportedly removing discounts tied to having a voice line. The tradeoff, though, is that the lower pricing will no longer be limited to certain promotions or customers with qualifying postpaid phone service, which could make the plans simpler for more people shopping for home internet.

The downside is a big one: the new plans are said to drop the 5-year price guarantee. That means new customers who sign up under these updated offers may no longer have the same long-term protection against price changes that current plans included.

For anyone thinking about switching to T-Fiber, this update looks like a classic give-and-take. The monthly pricing gets easier to understand and the entry point becomes more affordable, but the loss of the 5-year price guarantee could matter more than a small monthly savings for customers who want predictability.

Source: The Mobile Report