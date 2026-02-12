T-Mobile Quietly Offering Free Google Pixels to Keep You From Switching

T-Mobile is pulling out a big incentive to keep customers from jumping ship to other carriers. The wireless company is quietly offering select customers a completely free Google Pixel 10 phone through a trade-in program, with no questions asked about the condition of the device you’re trading in.

According to Android Authority, this promotion appears to be T-Mobile’s way of targeting customers who show signs of considering other carriers.

The offer is significant: customers who qualify get up to $800 in credits toward a Pixel 10, which covers the entire cost of the base model. If you want a more premium option like the Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Fold, the credits help reduce the price substantially. The credits are applied as bill credits over 24 months, so you’re essentially getting paid back each month while you use the phone.

What makes this offer unusual is that T-Mobile doesn’t care what condition your old phone is in. A cracked screen? Doesn’t matter. An ancient backup device? That works too. Even a budget phone from years ago qualifies.

Some customers have noticed the discount shows up unexpectedly at checkout, creating confusion about who actually qualifies for the deal. If you receive an offer in the T-Life app, you could theoretically find an inexpensive used phone to trade in and score a free new device.

The catch is fairly standard: you need to set up a monthly payment plan for the phone, stay a T-Mobile customer for the full 24 months to keep those credits, and pay taxes upfront along with a $35 device connection fee. Since the promotion started February 5 and T-Mobile hasn’t announced an official end date, it might be worth checking your T-Life app to see if you’ve been targeted.

Source: Android Authority