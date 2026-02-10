T-Mobile Cuts Nearly 400 Jobs in Washington State

T-Mobile is eliminating nearly 400 positions across Washington state as the telecom giant undergoes a significant restructuring. The company announced it will lay off 393 workers, with departures set to take effect on April 2 following a 60-day notice period.

According to GeekWire, the layoffs affect employees at multiple locations including the company’s Bellevue headquarters, data centers in Bellevue and East Wenatchee, and various retail locations throughout the state. The cuts span more than 200 different job classifications, touching positions from entry-level analysts and technicians to senior management.

Among those losing their jobs are nearly 210 senior and director-level staff members, along with seven executives holding vice president or senior vice president titles. One affected role includes a senior VP of talent, while four VP positions in the legal affairs department are also being eliminated.

T-Mobile stated the move is part of its continued evolution, saying the company is making structural changes to maintain competitiveness in a rapidly shifting market. A company spokesperson noted that despite the layoffs, T-Mobile plans to continue hiring to ensure it has the right talent and focus to drive innovation and serve customers effectively.

The company’s official statement indicated the layoffs stem from “changing business needs” rather than facility closures or outsourcing operations. T-Mobile employed approximately 70,000 people globally at the end of 2024, with roughly 8,000 workers in the Seattle region.

This restructuring comes as the Pacific Northwest tech sector experiences significant job losses across multiple major companies. The region has seen thousands of positions eliminated at firms like Amazon, Meta, and Expedia in recent months.

Earlier this year, T-Mobile laid off 121 workers in August, and competitor Verizon cut approximately 165 positions in Washington during November.

Source: GeekWire