Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Arrives at T-Mobile with Unprecedented Free Phone Offers

T-Mobile is making waves with the arrival of Samsung’s Galaxy S26 lineup, and the carrier is pulling out all the stops with some of the most generous offers it’s ever put on the table. As reported by T-Mobile’s official newsroom, customers can now get the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra completely free when adding a new line, marking the first time T-Mobile has offered this top model at no cost.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series became available for preorder on February 25, 2026, with full availability starting March 11. What makes this launch particularly exciting is how much value T-Mobile is packing into the deal. If the S26 Ultra isn’t your style, you can get up to $1,300 off any device in the series—the S26+ can be yours free with an eligible trade-in, and even the standard S26 comes free when you add a new line.

But the deals don’t stop at the phones themselves. T-Mobile is throwing in $40 off Samsung Galaxy Buds, and if you’re willing to bundle internet service, you could save an extra $20 per month on 5G Home Internet, with that price locked in for five years. New customers signing up for home internet and upgrading to the S26 can also snag up to $350 in Samsung accessories. Same-day delivery through DoorDash is even available in most major cities for internet setup.

John Saw, T-Mobile’s President and Chief Technology Officer, called this the company’s richest Galaxy offer to date. He emphasized that T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced network really lets the S26 shine, with features that make the phones faster and more responsive in everyday use.

The real kicker for budget-conscious shoppers is T-Mobile’s five-year price guarantee on its best plans. That means your monthly bill won’t creep up over time. Add in perks like streaming credits, satellite connectivity, international data in over 215 countries, and weekly T-Mobile Tuesday deals, and you’re looking at a package that goes well beyond just getting a cheap phone.

If you’ve been thinking about switching carriers, the timing might be perfect. T-Mobile’s Family Freedom program offers up to $800 per line to help cover what you owe your current provider, making the jump easier than ever.