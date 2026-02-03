Don’t Miss Out: T-Mobile Handing Out Free Party Platters on Tuesday

Game day is just around the corner, and T-Mobile wants to make sure your watch party is fully stocked. The carrier is giving away free football-shaped food platters to customers starting today, and if you’re planning to host friends and family for the big game, this is one deal you won’t want to miss.

As reported by The Mobile Report, the telecom giant is rolling out these limited-time freebies at T-Mobile stores across the country. The platter isn’t just a novelty—it’s actually designed to be practical for entertaining. Shaped like a football with a subtle T-Mobile logo in the center, it has enough space to hold a solid amount of snacks, dips, wings, or whatever spread you’re planning to put together.

This marks one of the more practical giveaways in T-Mobile’s T-Mobile Tuesdays loyalty program, which regularly offers physical items to customers. While the carrier has handed out everything from magenta blankets to other branded merchandise, this food platter seems designed with actual functionality in mind. If previous giveaways are any indication, these won’t stick around for long once word gets out.

Getting one is straightforward. Open your T-Mobile app (specifically the T-Life app) on Tuesday, February 3rd, and save the offer. Then head to your nearest T-Mobile corporate-owned store to pick it up. One important thing to remember: third-party retailers won’t have these in stock, so make sure you’re visiting an actual T-Mobile location.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your game day setup or just want a free party essential, stopping by T-Mobile could be worth your time this week. With Super Bowl Sunday just days away, there’s never been a better time to stock up on hosting supplies at no cost.

Source: The Mobile Report