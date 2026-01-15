What You Need to Know About T-Mobile’s Latest Surcharge Increase

T-Mobile customers might notice another bump on their monthly bills starting January 21. The carrier is raising what it calls the “Regulatory Programs and Telecommunications Recovery Fee” by 50 cents per line, marking the second increase of this type in less than a year.

The Mobile Report remarks this as an unusually quick succession of hikes for the same fee. The company raised this same charge by 50 cents back in April 2025, and now it’s happening again.

The increases vary depending on your line type. If you have a regular voice line, you’ll see the fee jump from $3.99 to $4.49 monthly. Mobile internet lines are hit harder, jumping from $1.60 to $2.10; roughly a 31 percent increase for that particular fee.

Here’s where things get frustrating for many customers: T-Mobile frequently advertises a “price guarantee” on its plans, suggesting your bill won’t increase. But the company accomplishes these fee hikes by keeping the advertised plan price the same while adding these surcharges on top. Technically, the company isn’t raising the plan price, just the fees attached to it. It’s a distinction that matters in T-Mobile’s marketing but feels like splitting hairs to customers receiving higher bills.

T-Mobile pushes back on this criticism. In a statement, the company said these fees help offset costs related to emergency services, number portability systems, and network facilities. The carrier also noted that it’s adjusting rates “like others in the industry” and maintains that its “taxes and fees remain competitive.”

There is some good news if you’re on an older T-Mobile plan. Customers with legacy plans marketed under the “Tax Inclusive” promise (think original Magenta or One plans) are protected from these increases. These contracts legally require T-Mobile to absorb cost increases without passing them to customers, keeping bills flat. However, if you switch to a newer plan, you lose that protection and become subject to fees like this one.

For most customers, 50 cents might not seem like much. But combined with the 50-cent hike from last year, plus other monthly expenses stacking up, these little increases add up. It’s another reminder to review your bill carefully and understand what you’re actually paying for.

Source: The Mobile Report