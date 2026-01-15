Looking to Add a Line? T-Mobile Gives You One Free in 2026

T-Mobile is kicking off 2026 with a generous offer for customers looking to expand their accounts. The carrier is rolling out a buy-one-get-one deal that gives you a free line when you add a new one to your existing service.

According to Android Authority, this BOGO promotion is part of T-Mobile’s tradition of providing free-line incentives to its customer base. The offer works straightforwardly: add a new line to your account and you’ll get a second line completely free. However, there are a few important details to know before you jump on it.

The promotion only applies to certain T-Mobile plans. If you have an Experience More plan, Experience Beyond plan, Go5G Plus, or Go5G Next, you’re in the running. The second free line stays connected to your newly added line, so both need to remain active on your account. Additionally, you’ll likely still owe taxes and fees for the free line, which is standard for these types of offers.

Not everyone will automatically get access to this deal. T-Mobile is using a targeted approach, reaching out directly to eligible customers via email or other contact methods. If you’re curious whether you qualify, you can contact T-Mobile and reference offer IDs 260060 and 260164, and a representative can let you know if your account is eligible. Keep in mind that the promotion isn’t currently available through the T-Life app, so getting in touch with customer service is your best bet.

If you’ve been thinking about adding a line anyway, this could be the right time to do it. For those who already have one of the compatible plans, it’s worth checking your email for T-Mobile’s invitation to this promotion or reaching out to ask if you’re eligible.

Source: Android Authority