T-Mobile Sets Date for Q4 2025 Earnings Report
T-Mobile has announced it will reveal its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. The carrier will hold its earnings call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, giving investors and customers a look at how the company performed throughout 2025.
According to T-Mobile’s official announcement, the financial results and related documents will be posted on the company’s investor website around 4:05 p.m. ET, just before the call begins.
Anyone interested in listening can tune in through T-Mobile’s investor relations website or by phone. The carrier is offering pre-registration for those who want to dial in directly. The call will also be recorded and available for replay afterward for anyone who misses the live broadcast.
For those who want to stay updated on T-Mobile’s financial news, the company offers email alerts through its investor website at investor.t-mobile.com.