T-Mobile Hits $20 Million Milestone for Small Town Projects Across America

T-Mobile just announced 25 more small towns will receive grants of up to $50,000 each to fund local improvement projects, pushing the carrier’s total investment in the Hometown Grants program past the $20 million mark since it launched in April 2021.

The program has now reached 450 communities across 48 states and Puerto Rico, benefiting roughly 2.6 million people. The initiative has generated 179,000 volunteer hours and helped create over 2,000 jobs in participating towns.

This latest batch of recipients includes communities tackling everything from infrastructure upgrades to new recreational spaces. Prattville, Alabama is converting a donated trailer into an expanded library program hub. Paris, Arkansas plans to turn an empty downtown lot into a public park. Dale, Texas will add a pavilion and free public Wi-Fi to help residents get online. Other projects include accessible kayak launches, sensory gardens for kids with disabilities, upgraded theater sound systems, and mobile library services for rural areas.

Towns with populations under 50,000 can apply for grants at t-mobile.com/hometowngrants. T-Mobile partners with Main Street America, a nonprofit focused on revitalizing downtown districts and commercial areas, to review applications based on community impact, detail, and whether projects are actually doable.

“Communities across the country continue to show what is possible when local vision is met with meaningful partnership,” said Erin Barnes, president and CEO of Main Street America.

The grant program is part of T-Mobile’s broader push to support smaller communities, which also includes home and business internet services, satellite connectivity through Starlink, and the Friday Night 5G Lights initiative that supports high school football programs.