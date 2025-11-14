T-Mobile Powers Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with Advanced 5G Network Features

T-Mobile is rolling out new 5G-powered features for this year’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, happening November 20-22. The carrier is using its network to run everything from broadcast cameras to emergency response systems at the race.

The company announced that it will be bringing several firsts to the event. A 360-degree camera at Turn 9 will give viewers immersive track views, while 5G-connected drones will capture aerial footage of the race and the Las Vegas Strip. All of this runs on T-Mobile’s 5G network instead of traditional wired connections.

For safety, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will use T-Mobile’s T-Priority service, which reserves extra network capacity for first responders even when crowds are heavy. Police will also deploy a 5G drone that streams HD video in real-time, helping them spot and respond to problems faster.

The network is handling practical stuff too. Point-of-sale systems, ticket scanners, and photographer uploads all run on T-Mobile’s 5G, which should mean shorter lines and faster service for fans. Race staff will use SuperMobile, a business phone service that includes satellite connectivity for areas where regular cell service struggles.

T-Mobile customers get some perks. The F1 Las Vegas app, which got nearly 200,000 downloads last year, offers exclusive race replays for T-Mobile users through their Magenta Status program. Customers also get VIP access to Club Magenta at the T-Mobile Zone near Sphere, where performances from T-Pain, MGK, and Zedd will take place throughout race weekend. At the T-Mobile store on the Strip, fans can try a racing simulator, meet driver Lando Norris on November 18, and grab free branded merchandise while supplies last.