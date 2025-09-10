T-Mobile Honored as a Top Innovation Workplace in 2025
T-Mobile just earned a notable recognition in the world of innovation—but what does that really mean for you? It was named one of Fast Company’s “Best Workplaces for Innovators: Large Companies” for 2025.
According to T-Mobile’s announcement, this award spotlights companies that empower people across the company to think creatively and solve big problems.
In plain terms, here’s what that looks like in action at T-Mobile: they’re building advanced 5G services for business customers like Delta Air Lines, launching T-Priority (a first-ever phone network dedicated to emergency responders), and expanding access to truly global coverage through T-Satellite—an enormous satellite network that keeps your phone connected even in the middle of nowhere.