Lyca Mobile Customers Face Network Switch as T-Mobile Partnership Ends

Lyca Mobile customers may soon face a bumpy transition as the budget carrier prepares to end its partnership with T-Mobile and switch to a new network provider.

The prepaid wireless company has notified its dealers that new phone activations will stop on September 20, 2025, marking the end of Lyca’s contract with T-Mobile. According to a report from NWIDA (National Wireless Independent Dealer Association), dealers received letters outlining the timeline for the network change.

If you’re already a Lyca Mobile customer, you can continue using your current service and buying refill cards after September 20. However, the company will eventually need to replace your SIM card to work on their new network. While Lyca hasn’t officially announced which carrier they’re switching to, industry insiders believe it will be AT&T, based on an agreement the companies signed last year.

The transition could create headaches for existing customers. Many prepaid carriers like Lyca don’t have direct contact information for all their users, since people often buy SIM cards and refill cards from third-party stores. This means some customers might not get advance warning about when they need to switch to new SIM cards.

Lyca Mobile serves budget-conscious customers, including many who use international calling features. The company promises to provide more details about the transition timeline in the coming weeks, but the lack of clear communication so far has raised concerns about potential service interruptions.

Current customers should keep an eye out for updates from Lyca Mobile about when and how to get replacement SIM cards for the new network. In the meantime, existing service should continue working normally for those already activated on the T-Mobile network.

Source: NWIDA