Free WiFi on Every Southwest Flight Starting This October

Southwest Airlines passengers are about to get a major upgrade that won’t cost them a penny. Starting October 24, anyone with a free Southwest Rapid Rewards membership will get unlimited WiFi on every single flight, making Southwest the biggest U.S. airline to offer free internet across its entire fleet.

According to T-Mobile’s announcement, this partnership brings free WiFi to over 800 Southwest aircraft, and you don’t need to be a T-Mobile customer to take advantage of it. The deal works for any Rapid Rewards member, regardless of which phone company they use.

The timing couldn’t be better for travelers who are tired of paying airline WiFi fees that can run $8 to $25 per flight. While other airlines still charge for internet access, Southwest is betting that free WiFi will set them apart from the competition. The airline recently tested this service and found that passengers loved having reliable internet from takeoff to landing.

Getting the free WiFi is straightforward – you can either sign up for a Rapid Rewards account before your trip or even while you’re already on the plane. The membership is completely free and comes with other perks like earning points toward future flights.

T-Mobile has been giving its own customers free airplane WiFi since 2014, so they’re not new to the in-flight internet game. This Southwest partnership extends that experience to millions more travelers, regardless of their phone carrier.

For anyone who flies Southwest regularly, this could save hundreds of dollars a year in WiFi fees while keeping you connected for work, entertainment, or just staying in touch during flights.