T-Mobile’s European Sibling Just Made AI Phones That Actually Make Sense

T-Mobile’s parent company Deutsche Telekom just pulled off something pretty impressive in Europe – they’ve launched their own AI-powered smartphone and tablet that put artificial intelligence at the center of everything you do. The T Phone 3 and T Tablet 2 aren’t just regular Android devices with some AI features slapped on top; they’re built from the ground up around an AI assistant called Magenta AI.

According to PhoneArena, this marks a major shift for mobile carriers who typically just sell other companies’ phones rather than creating their own unique software experiences. The devices run on Android 15 but with Perplexity’s AI assistant baked right into the operating system.

What makes this interesting for T-Mobile fans is that the T Phone 3 costs just €149 (about $165) and comes free with certain wireless plans. That’s incredibly cheap for a phone with a 6.58-inch 120Hz screen, decent Snapdragon processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. The AI assistant can send messages, translate conversations, book appointments, and help with shopping – all through natural conversation instead of jumping between different apps.

The T Tablet 2 brings the same AI experience to a 10.1-inch screen for €199, complete with an eye-friendly display and optional stylus. Both devices are launching in 10 European markets, and Deutsche Telekom promises a “pro” version of the phone later this year.

While there’s no word on US availability yet, this could be a preview of where T-Mobile might be heading. If the European launch goes well, don’t be surprised if similar AI-first devices make their way stateside.

To know more about the launch, visit this page.

Source: PhoneArena