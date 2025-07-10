T-Mobile’s Summer Lineup Includes Free Galaxy Foldables and Watches

Tonight, T‑Mobile kicked off something new: Samsung’s full summer lineup (think fancy foldable phones and smartwatches) available free or deeply discounted for customers on select plans. You can pre‑order now with shipping and in‑store pickup set for July 25. According to T‑Mobile, everything from the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 to the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra is included.

According to the official announcement, buyers get sweet deals like a free Galaxy Z Flip7 or Z Fold7 (up to $1,100 off) when adding a line or trading in; even in “any condition.” There’s also $600 off without a trade‑in, or $1,000 off for business customers who add a line and trade in. Plus, every foldable ordered during pre‑sale gets bumped to 512GB storage at no extra cost.

Wearable fans aren’t left behind either. The Galaxy Watch 8 is free (a $400 value), and there are solid discounts on the rest of the Galaxy Watch line; available in various styles and sizes . On top of that, through T Life, Magenta users can score 30% off Samsung TVs, home audio gear, appliances and accessories.

These deals roll out as part of T‑Mobile’s prized “Magenta Status,” which combines value-packed plans (Experience More/Beyond) with network perks like Starlink-powered T‑Satellite, free streaming bundles (Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix), and goodies from T‑Mobile Tuesdays. There’s even a year of free DashPass via DoorDash through August 4.

On the specs side: the new Galaxy Z line features larger screens, sleek designs (Fold7 is lighter than ever), and top-tier cameras (200 MP on the Fold7; longer battery life on the Flip7). The latest watches pack upgraded health tracking, durability, and seamless syncing with other Samsung gear.

Why now? T‑Mobile is doubling down on its reputation as America’s best network, aiming to pull people in with standout hardware priced right; especially with its 5‑year price guarantee on select plans. For those ready to upgrade or switch, this could be the moment to go foldable, go wearable; or go both.