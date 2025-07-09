Free DoorDash Deliveries? T-Mobile’s Got You Covered for a Whole Year

Summer’s here; and so is an easy way to avoid the heat: T‑Mobile is offering a free year of DoorDash DashPass to eligible customers. The catch? You have to claim it by August 4. As reported by The Mobile Report, the carrier rolled it out starting July 8.

DoorDash’s DashPass normally costs about $9.99 per month or $96 yearly and gives perks like zero delivery fees on eligible orders, reduced service fees, and occasional credits on pickup orders. T‑Mobile subscribers can grab this benefit through the T Life app’s “Benefits” section.

From July 8 through August 4, just log in to T Life, tap on DashPass, and hit “Save to My Stuff.” If you already pay for DashPass, T‑Mobile will refund your unused balance when you activate the offer. Plus, even after the free year ends, the offer returns next July; so you’ll be able to claim it again in 2026 to keep enjoying free delivery.

Not every plan qualifies. T‑Mobile lists eligible postpaid plans like Experience Beyond, Experience More, Go5G Next/Plus, Magenta MAX, and T‑Mobile ONE+. For Go5G, Magenta, Magenta Plus, or T‑Mobile ONE plans, you’ll need at least two lines on the account to unlock DashPass. Old legacy plans, like Simple Choice, aren’t included.

DashPass comes with added bonuses too: during DoorDash’s “Summer of DashPass” event, subscribers can snag up to 50% off meals, groceries, and more—through July 30. And if you link your Lyft account, discounts on rides, including airport trips, are extra perks.

The benefit applies per account (not per line) but you can share your DashPass subscription with a friend or family member. Just go into the DoorDash app’s settings to invite someone.

No need to be tech-savvy to get in on this: head to the T Life app before August 4, press a few taps, and you’re set for free delivery for a year; twice if you remember to re‑enroll next July.

