T-Mobile Keeps Winning: Strong Q2 Numbers and Nation’s Best 5G

T-Mobile just dropped its Q2 2025 earnings report, and it’s packed with wins—especially if you’re a customer. From continued 5G leadership to a strong performance in customer growth, the Un-carrier is riding high, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

In its latest financial update, T-Mobile reported 1.3 million total customer additions for the second quarter of 2025. That includes 532,000 postpaid phone net adds, which is typically a key industry metric. Postpaid phone churn? Just 0.77%—one of the lowest in the business. This means people aren’t just signing up—they’re staying.

According to T-Mobile’s announcement, the company also saw growth in high-speed internet, adding 405,000 broadband customers. That brings its total fixed wireless broadband customers to over 6.8 million—a huge number considering T-Mobile only launched its internet service nationwide a few years ago. The company says it’s now the fastest-growing broadband provider in the U.S.

It’s not just T-Mobile saying it’s doing well. As reported by PhoneArena, Ookla crowned T-Mobile the best-performing U.S. carrier for the first half of 2025. Their data shows T-Mobile had the fastest median download and upload speeds, the best consistency score, and the best 5G performance nationwide.

T-Mobile’s CEO Mike Sievert called it “another excellent quarter,” pointing to the company’s consistent growth in wireless and broadband. The Un-carrier also raised its full-year guidance for 2025, signaling that it expects the rest of the year to look just as strong.

While Verizon and AT&T are busy reshuffling strategies, T-Mobile continues to benefit from its 5G leadership and focus on customer satisfaction. For those already on Magenta—or thinking of making the switch—it looks like the best may be yet to come.

Source: T-Mobile, PhoneArena