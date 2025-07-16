Mint Mobile’s New Deal Brings Unlimited Data Down to $15 a Month

Mint Mobile has launched a surprising and budget-friendly offer: new customers can now score a full year of unlimited data, talk, and text for just $15 per month, paid upfront; totaling $180 for 12 months. That’s a huge drop from their usual $30/month price tag. According to Mint Mobile’s official help page, this deal began on July 14, 2025.

If you’re already with Mint, don’t worry—newbies only, though. After the promo year ends, you’ll have the option to renew your unlimited plan at the regular rate of $30/month (billed $360 upfront), or you can switch to Mint’s 5 GB plan and continue paying the $15/month rate.

The key catch? You can’t make any changes to your plan mid-year without losing the discount.

Purchasing this deal is simple: you just buy the 12-month unlimited plan online through the Mint Mobile website . Once bought, activation isn’t required right away—you have up to 45 days to activate the SIM card, so switching over doesn’t have to happen immediately. If you’re stuck in a contract somewhere else, that gives you breathing room to make the leap.

And yes, Mint’s refund policy still applies. If you have second thoughts, you can back out according to their standard return rules .

It’s a bold move from Mint, aiming to grab attention with a steep discount on unlimited data. For anyone itching to spend less and use more, this could be a hard-to-beat option for as long as the promotion lasts.

Source: Mint Mobile