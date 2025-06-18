T-Mobile Continues Big Support for Small Towns

T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program just hit a major milestone—nearly $18 million has been awarded to support projects in small towns across the U.S. Since launching in 2021, the program has backed 400 communities and counting, helping fund everything from park upgrades and outdoor pavilions to new equipment for local fire departments.

As announced by T-Mobile, the latest round of grants includes 25 new recipients in towns like Christiansburg, VA and Hawley, MN. Each project was selected to help improve life in rural and small-town America, giving residents better spaces to gather, play, learn, and stay connected. The goal is to revitalize communities that often get overlooked when it comes to public or private investment.

The Hometown Grants program is part of T-Mobile’s broader initiative to be a stronger presence outside of major metro areas. To qualify, towns with fewer than 50,000 residents can apply for funding, which is awarded quarterly. Projects are chosen in partnership with Smart Growth America, Main Street America, and the National Association of Counties.

So far, grants have helped transform town squares, build accessible playgrounds, renovate historic buildings, and create safer public spaces—all while keeping a local feel. It’s a move that not only strengthens community spirit but also keeps T-Mobile’s name visible and relevant in places that are often underserved by other wireless providers.

Communities interested in applying for the next round can find more info on T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants page.