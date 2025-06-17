Mint Mobile Reintroduces $15 Monthly Plan Without the Long-Term Contract

Mint Mobile just brought back one of its most popular offers—and it’s perfect for budget-conscious users who want flexibility without the long-term commitment. For a limited time, new customers can get Mint’s 3-month plan for just $15 a month. That adds up to $45 total for three months of service.

As reported by BestMVNO, this deal includes 5GB of high-speed data each month, along with unlimited talk and text. Like all Mint Mobile plans, service runs on T-Mobile’s nationwide network. Once you use up your monthly high-speed data, speeds are slowed down, but you can still stay connected.

This promo is technically a return to Mint’s usual “intro offer,” but it had been quietly pulled from the site earlier this year. In its place, Mint had shifted to making users prepay for a full year upfront to get that same $15/month price. That wasn’t ideal for people who just wanted to test things out before committing—and clearly, Mint listened.

Now, with this limited-time deal back in action, customers can jump in without having to pay for 12 months all at once. It’s a good fit for light users, backup phones, or anyone curious about how Mint performs on T-Mobile’s network.

There’s no word yet on how long the $15/month deal will stick around, so if you’ve been thinking of trying out Mint Mobile, now’s probably the best time.

Source: BestMVNO