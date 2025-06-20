T‑Mobile’s Tax Shuffle: Don’t Miss the Final Day for All‑Inclusive Pricing

T‑Mobile users have until the end of the day to add new lines with fully inclusive pricing—that means no extra taxes or hidden fees tacked onto the bill later. As of today, all new additions like tablets, smartwatches, or hotspots must be set up without taxes and fees baked into the advertised monthly price.

According to PhoneArena, “T‑Mobile is expected to retire tax‑inclusive versions of almost all plans”. That means customers adding new non‑phone lines now will see lower sticker prices… but the final monthly bill could be higher once taxes and fees get added separately.

It’s worth noting, though, that any existing lines already set up with tax‑inclusive pricing won’t change—you’ll still pay the same as before.

If you were hoping to lock in the “all‑in” convenience for a new line, now’s your only chance. After today, every new device or service added will only be represented by its base price, and everything else will show up as separate extras.

That might be fine if you’re watching the base cost, but if you prefer one simple number that covers everything, today’s deadline is key.

For anyone who’s not a fan of surprise charges, here are a couple of smart moves:

Add before midnight – You’ll get the all‑inclusive price for that line.

– You’ll get the all‑inclusive price for that line. Wait until tomorrow? You’ll see the base price upfront—and get hit with taxes and fees later, which can vary month to month.

In short, if you’ve got plans to expand your T‑Mobile account with non‑phone devices and want to know exactly what you’ll pay, your window is closing—and fast.

Source: PhoneArena