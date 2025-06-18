T‑Mobile’s 5G Brings a High-Tech Feel to KPMG Women’s PGA

When the world’s elite women golfers step onto the fairways at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, from June 19 to 22, they’ll be backed by more than just their swings. This year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is being powered heavily by T‑Mobile’s advanced 5G network.

According to T‑Mobile’s announcement, the event is being billed as the “most tech‑forward” in women’s golf. As the official 5G partner of the PGA of America, T‑Mobile is not only providing ultra‑fast connections for the broadcast but also supporting live stats, fan apps, and even robotic and AI tools that help players and coaches on-site.

On TV, you’ll get to see advanced 3D graphics, live ball‑speed data, shot heights, and recorded distances. Special wireless cameras, placed at key holes, will use T‑Mobile’s private 5G network to beam footage with minimal delay. The PGA event app, Championships, also gets a boost: users can follow each shot in real time, receive AI-powered “Roar Moments” highlights, and use smart wayfinding to move around the course smoothly.

In-person fans aren’t left out either. Those with T‑Mobile service get perks like exclusive giveaways, cooling fans, free phone charging and soft drinks at the Coaching Center, and access to a new AR putting challenge called PuttView—all thanks to 5G.

Behind the scenes, Frisco’s sprawling PGA headquarters is testing futuristic tools. Robots powered by AI and 5G will collect balls at the driving range. Coaches will analyze swings instantly using Sportsbox.AI. The PuttView AR simulator will help golfers improve, and smart cameras will create personalized video highlights via ReelGOLF.

T‑Mobile’s Business Group President, Callie Field, sums it up: this partnership isn’t just about fast internet—it’s about improving every part of the experience, from viewer broadcasts to player training.