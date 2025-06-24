T‑Mobile Tops Ookla Rankings and Brings Satellite Backup to Your Phone
T‑Mobile just pulled off something big: according to Ookla, it’s now officially the Best Mobile Network in America, topping both AT&T and Verizon based on half a billion real-world tests across millions of devices. This milestone was announced at a Bellevue, Washington event on June 23—clear proof that what you hear isn’t just spin.
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert revealed a major upgrade: T‑Satellite with Starlink. Starting July 23, many newer phones will send texts—even in remote areas without cell towers—and by October 1, there’s full data support for modern apps.
Here’s what this means for ordinary users:
- You’ll stay connected while hiking, camping, or driving through dead zones—without extra gear.
- Texts, MMS, pics, and short audio clips are supported at launch, with app data to arrive in October.
- If you’re on T‑Mobile’s top-tier Experience Beyond plan, this satellite feature is included free. For others—including Verizon or AT&T users—it’s just $10/month.
- T‑Mobile says over 1.8 million people have tried the beta (including hundreds of thousands of non‑T‑Mobile customers), sending more than a million messages from areas no carrier could reach.
On top of the satellite rollout, T‑Mobile is also offering a free year of DashPass by DoorDash (saving up to $120), along with bundled perks like Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, free in‑flight Wi‑Fi, and international data.
Plus, the new Easy Upgrade program helps you keep your existing phone. T‑Mobile will credit you up to $800, letting you upgrade or bring your own device while locking in your plan price for five years.
This all adds up to stronger coverage, no surprise fees, and flexibility. Imagine dialing 911 or texting from mountain trails or rural highways—it’s not science fiction anymore.