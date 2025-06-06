New Mint Mobile’s Crazy Offer: Samsung Galaxy S25 with Unlimited 5G for $30/Month
Mint Mobile has unveiled a compelling offer for new customers: the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 paired with unlimited premium 5G service for just $30 per month. This deal stands out in a market where flagship smartphones and unlimited plans often come with hefty price tags.
According to the official announcement from T-Mobile, Mint Mobile’s parent company, this promotion is available to new customers who sign up by July 31, 2025. The offer requires an upfront payment of $720, covering both the device and 24 months of unlimited service.
After the two-year period, the plan renews at the standard rate. Notably, this deal does not require any device trade-in or long-term contract commitments.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 is equipped with advanced features, including Galaxy AI capabilities, a high-resolution camera system, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite processor. These specifications ensure smooth performance for everyday tasks, photography, and more.
In addition to the hardware, Mint Mobile’s unlimited plan offers several perks:
- Access to the nation’s largest 5G network
- Free mobile hotspot functionality
- Wi-Fi calling support
- Free roaming in Canada
- Enhanced messaging features through Rich Communication Services (RCS), including typing indicators, read receipts, and high-resolution media sharing
This promotion reflects Mint Mobile’s commitment to providing value-packed wireless solutions without the complexities often associated with traditional carrier deals.For more details or to take advantage of this offer, visit Mint Mobile’s official website.