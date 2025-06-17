Go5G Plans Vanish: T‑Mobile Steers Users Toward Experience More and Beyond

T‑Mobile recently made a quiet but meaningful change: it has officially removed its Go5G plans from its system as of June 13, making them unavailable for new sign-ups. The only way to keep a Go5G plan now is to already have one—there’s no option for new customers to join this tier.

According to PhoneArena, “As of yesterday 6/13 Go5G has been removed from our systems and it’s officially grandfathered.” The publication shared that this decision comes not long after the carrier introduced two fresh plans—Experience More and Experience Beyond—in April.

T‑Mobile has been encouraging employees to offer these newer plans instead, pointing customers toward them over the older Go5G options. The Experience plans boast similar benefits—including perks like hotspot data, streaming bundles, and satellite service—with slightly lower base prices. But unlike Go5G, they don’t include taxes and fees upfront, shifting those costs to the bill.

There’s a bit more in the mix: starting June 18, T‑Mobile is also phasing out watch and tablet lines that roll taxes and fees into the monthly price. These lines will now only be available without those extras included. While existing customers can keep their old plans for now, the move to strip them from the system means you’ll have to contact customer service—rather than simply walk into a store—to add or modify a line.

Why does this matter? If you’re already on a Go5G plan, nothing changes—for the moment, at least. But new customers must start with Experience More or Experience Beyond. As Reddit users point out, the shift risks complicating billing and discount setups, especially during upgrades or when adding new devices.

For everyday users, the takeaway is straightforward: T‑Mobile is gently nudging everyone off Go5G to their newer plans. These offer comparable perks and more flexibility—but with taxes added separately. That means your monthly price might look lower at first glance, but the final bill could tell a different story.

Source: PhoneArena