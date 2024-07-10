T-Mobile Brings Down Home Internet Plan Price, Offers $200 Welcome Credit
Back in January, T-Mobile announced that it will be increasing the price of its Home Internet plans for new customers by $10 to $60 per month. Just a few months after the change, the Un-carrier has brought back the price to $50.
In addition to the price rollback, T-Mobile is giving a $200 welcome bonus credit via Virtual Prepaid Mastercard. This welcome credit is a limited-time offer. As PhoneArena shared, the Un-carrier still hasn’t revealed too much information about the offer.
To get the offer, you will need to sign up for a new Home Internet plan and activate AutoPay. However, it might take up to 10 weeks before you receive the prepaid card. The plan also comes with Price Lock guarantee.
If this is not a plan you’re interested in, you can sign up for T-Mobile’s Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, or Magenta MAX voice line with internet connection so you can bring down the price of your plan to $40 per month.
Source: PhoneArena