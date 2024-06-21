T-Mobile Powering SailGP Mubadala NYC Grand Prix This Weekend
Back in August 2023, T-Mobile for Business teamed up with SailGP as its sporting event partner for seasons 4 and 5 from 2023 to 2025. Following up on that partnership, the two unveiled a new 5G experience that it has in store for fans at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix at Governors Island on June 22-23, 2024.
The whole event will be powered by T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS), which will deliver real-time data transmission and enhanced fan engagement. T-Mobile says that this “cutting-edge technology solution will minimize coverage gaps and boost reliability and data speeds so fans can get more dynamic views of the race from all over the course.”
To know more how T-Mobile’s technology will be powering the event, you can visit this page.